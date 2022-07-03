Security alert in Derry
A security alert is currently underway in the City.
A section of Lecky Road, Barrack Street (Flyover) and Longtower Street are closed off.
There is a heavy PSNI presence in the area and what is believed to be a police aeroplane is overhead.
Army Technical Officers have arrived and bricks are being thrown at the PSNI from the Bogside.
Updates to follow.
Gallery: Foyle Cycling Club Mizen to Malin Cycle 2022
32 members of Foyle Cycling Club completed a challenging five-day cycle from Mizen Head to Malin Head on June 22.
They were raising money for two great local charities: Foyle Search and Rescue and HURT. All donations greatly appreciated.
Donations can be made HERE.
Photographs courtesy of Marcas Ó Murchú.
Fergal Tuffy of the the Foyle Cycling Club.
