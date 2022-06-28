Would-be St. Joseph’s Boys students 'get a flavour of life at secondary school’

Primary 7 Pupils from schools across the Derry area attended an Induction Day at St Joseph’s Boys’ School and took part in a variety of events that introduced them to school life at a new level.

The young pupils took part in a variety of events including Minecraft, science experiments, technology and design (T&D) workshops, drama and even team- building games to help them build relationships with boys from other schools, make friends and get to know the school staff.

The Induction Day was an integral part of the school’s Transition Programme set up by Miss Aoibhin Shiels and facilitated by staff in the school to help students transition into secondary school and see the best that St. Joseph’s has to offer.

During the event, they were able to see around the school and get a feel for what secondary school is like. The various events also helped the youngsters get a flavour for some of the new subjects that they will learn in September.

For example, in T&D the boys designed and made a photo frame for Fathers Day which they they were able to take home. Students were also gifted with a ‘survival kit’ that included a PE sports bag, stationery and school prayer to have for the start of their secondary school journey.

Primary 7 pupils from Holy Family Primary School, om left, James McLaughlin, Dylan Bryson, Cian Griffin and Caleb Deane.

Speaking after the event, Miss Shiels said: ‘Today will be followed up with an intensive Transition Programme in the month of September where the new students will work closely with staff and other agencies to help them settle into secondary school life.”

Stressing the school’s aims to provide an academic education and also the best pastoral care, she added: “St Joseph’s Boys’ School prides itself in providing the best opportunities for all our students to achieve their full potential and to flourish and grow. This begins from the moment you become a St Joseph’s boy when you receive your acceptance letter.

“We believe it is important to provide our new Year 8’s with the opportunity to settle into school life, make friends and to get a flavour for what secondary school is like.

"At St. Joseph’s, our aim to provide not only an education to boys academically but to also provide the best pastoral care to our students. Not only did the students get the chance to spend the day with us in school.

Primary 7 pupils from various schools throughout the city taking part in the P7 induction programme at St. Joseph’s Boys School on Wednesday afternoon last. Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography

"They also get the opportunity to attend our fantastic summer scheme where they get to spend time with their new friends helping to make the transition into secondary school smoother.

‘Today, we were absolutely delighted to have the boys join us on the Induction day and we look forward to welcoming them in September,’ she concluded.