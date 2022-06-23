Man staggering up County Derry street had cannabis in his pocket

A 20-year-old man became aggressive towards police when cannabis fell from his pocket after he had staggered up the street, a court has heard.

Levi Morendi, of Fitzroy Avenue, Belfast, entered a guilty plea at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday to charges of possessing a Class B drug and disorderly behaviour.

The charges related to an incident on May 12 2022 when police received a call saying a man was staggering up Castledawson Road, Magherafelt dodging traffic.

On attendance, police observed the defendant at a bus stop and while in conversation with them, a small bag of what was later discovered to be cannabis fell from his pocket onto the pavement.

After searching Morendi, police seized the cannabis, before the defendant became aggressive and was placed in handcuffs as he continued to shout and swear at police.

Defence for Morendi said he had been engaging with probation following a similar offence and that he had issues with cannabis use.

Counsel also said the defendant had asked him to apologise to the court for his outburst.

Judge Mullan, on condition the defendant continue to engage with probation, fined Morendi a total of £300, imposed a £15 offender's levy and issued a destruction order for the drugs.