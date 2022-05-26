Search

26 May 2022

Derry IRA men shot dead in SAS ambush being remembered this weekend

Derry IRA men shot dead in SAS ambush being remembered this weekend

Being remembered - George McBrearty, left, and Charles 'Pop' Maguire. Magee lecturer Dr Adrian Grant

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 9:13 AM

Two Derry IRA men killed in controversial circumstances in the city will be remembered this weekend on the 41st anniversaries of their deaths.

George McBrearty (23) and Charles 'Pop' Maguire (21) were shot dead by undercover British soldiers on May 28 1981.

A third man, Eamonn (Peggy) McCourt was arrested after he was shot and seriously wounded, while a fourth escaped uninjured.

They had been 'on patrol' in Creggan when they noticed a car acting suspiciously. After chasing the vehicle, they were ambushed by the SAS at the Southway - Lone Moor Road junction.

Reports at the time said gunfire was exchanged between the IRA men and the SAS soldiers before the car containing wounded IRA men drove back into the Creggan area where it was later found burned out.

The commemoration will take place at George McBrearty's grave in the City Cemetery at 1.00pm this Saturday.

Wounded... Eamonn (Peggy) McCourt

The commemoration, in recent years, has been held at the end house of his niece at junction Rathkeele Way and Rathlin Drive in Creggan, which features a mural on its gable wall.

It is understood that both the mural and ‘Crann na Poblachta' - the tree of the Republic - will be moved to another Creggan location in the coming weeks.

The RUC at the scene of the fatal shooting

The tree - a native silver birch - is embedded beneath the George McBrearty mural. His brother Pat, who died exactly 10 years later, will also be remembered.

Eamonn McCourt, who served a lengthy jail sentence, died in January last year after contracting Covid aged 62.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media