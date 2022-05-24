Dates confirmed for Derry Cemetery Sunday
The dates have been confirmed for the Services of Intercession for the Dead (Blessing of the Graves) in Derry.
Blessing of the Graves will take place in cemeteries in Derry’s Waterside on Sunday, 19 June.
Services of Intercession for the Dead will be held in Altnagelvin and Ballyoan Cemeteries at 3.00pm.
Meanwhile, Derry’s annual Service of Intercession for the Dead will take place in the City Cemetery on Sunday, 26 June at 6.00pm.
