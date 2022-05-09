St Eugene’s Cathedral holds Little Way Novena in honour of St Thérèse of Lisieux

The annual Little Way Novena in honour of St Thérèse of Lisieux is currently taking place in St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry.
The Novena is continuing until Sunday next, May 15.
From today (Monday) until Friday, there will be Novena Masses at 6.30am and 10.00am each morning and an evening service with a guest speaker at 7.30pm.
Speakers will be Jessica Wade, Keith Fahey, Fr Stephen Quinn OCD, Archdeacon Robert Miller and Linda Ní Dubhthaigh.
Mass at 10.00am on Saturday next, May 14, will be offered for those who have died.
The Novena will close on Sunday at 3.00 pm.
