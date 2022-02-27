Search

27 Feb 2022

Annual Derry Diocesan pilgrimage to Lourdes

The annual Derry Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes will take place from July 3rd this year.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Feb 2022 10:16 AM

The Derry Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes will resume this year, from July 3rd.

Cost: £689 per person sharing, with single room supplement £150. Price includes flights, transfers and full board.

The pilgrimage will be suitable for pilgrims who do not require medical, nursing or personal assistance as, unfortunately, this cannot be provided this year.

The intentions of the sick of the diocese can be taken to Lourdes.

The Pilgrimage Office, 164 Bishop Street, Derry, will be open for enquires and application forms on Thursdays and Saturdays, 11.00am to 1.00pm, from Thursday next, 3rd March, telephone: (028) 71 260293 or email derrypilgrim@outlook.com.

