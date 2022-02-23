The fire took place in the Crescent area of Portstewart.
A fire at a disused building in Portstewart today is thought to have been started accidentally.
Just before midday, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to reports of a fire in a building in the Crescent area of Portstewart.
The NIFRS confirmed two appliances - one from Coleraine and one from Portrush - were used to extinguish the blaze, which was reported at 11.56am, and that the cause was deemed to be accidental.
"Firefighters were called to reports of an unused building on fire this morning," said a spokesperson.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus , used 1 hose reel to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 12.34pm and is believed to be accidental ignition."
