07 Jan 2022

Man who claimed to have Covid receives suspended sentence for spitting at police officer

Derry Magistrates Court

A man who spat at a police officer has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Michael McMahon (30) of Station B&B in the Northland Road in Derry admitted charges of assault and criminal damage that occurred on July 7 last year.

The court heard that police went to serve a warrant on McMahon who then became 'irate' and spat at one officer and in a police vehicle.

He told police that he had Covid and the vehicle had to be taken off the road to be cleaned at the cost of £45.

The court heard that McMahon continued his behaviour throughout his detention.

An examination by a doctor did not reveal any Covid symptoms.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said it was 'an unsavoury offence' but her client had entered an early guilty plea.

She said her client had been in custody after the incident and this had been 'a sobering experience'.

McMahon was given five months in prison suspended for two years and ordered to pay £45 compensation for the vehicle and £500 compensation to the officer.

