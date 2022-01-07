Man charged with disorderly behaviour and assault following Christmas Eve incident

A 24-year-old man appeared at Derry Magistrates Court and had his sentenced deferred to June, 2022.
An incident on Christmas Eve 2019 resulted in a man appearing at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with disorderly behaviour and assault.
Daniel McClintock (25) of Benvarden Avenue in Derry admitted the offences that occurred on December 24, 2019.
The court heard that police were attending McClintock's address after he reported the theft of his phone and wallet.
As they were leaving a neighbour made a joking remark but the defendant headbutted him and struggled with police and shouting obscenities.
A defence solicitor said his client disputed the headbutt but accepted he 'didn't see the joke' from his neighbour.
He said he became aggressive with police as he felt he was being arrested for something he didn't do.
Sentence was deferred until June 10 to give the defendant the chance to show he could stay out of trouble.
