05 Jan 2022

Delargy welcomes plans for new cemetery

city cemetery

The Council's planning committee will, later this month, debate plans to increase the short-term capacity of the plot. Meanwhile, a new cemetery has been earmarked for a site on Mullenan Road.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA, Pádraig Delargy, says Council staff are to be commended after news that lands had been acquired for a new cemetary

The plot, close to Derry's border with Co. Donegal, at Mullenan Road is expected by Derry City & Strabane District Council to provide burial space for up to 20 years.

However, there is also scope for the Council to explore further expansion into adjoining lands.

Mr Delargy said: “We have seen major work take place in the City Cemetery over recent years, particularly at the Lone Moor Road end and the opening of new burial sites

“I commend Council staff for their work to upkeep this land and for the compassionate services they provide to many people and families in difficult circumstances on losing a loved one.

“But it is coming close to the time when the City Cemetery will reach its full capacity.

“It can be a very long process to get a site that suits the needs of the city for the next twenty to thirty years and it’s vital that people’s views are heard and people are kept informed of the plans as this project moves forward.”

A Council spokesperson added: “Following extensive technical reports and assessments it was agreed that the lands at Mullenan Road are the most suitable lands for this major development project.

“The council will now engage with all relevant stakeholders in taking this strategic project forward.”

Derry City & Strabane Council's planning committee will, later this month, debate plans to increase the short-term capacity at the City Cemetery.

