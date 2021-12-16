Eastwood demands that Boris resigns

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign in a feisty exchange at the House of Commons.

The SDLP leader said that the Prime Minister has eroded public trust and shredded public confidence at the worst possible moment in a health emergency.

His call came in the light of revelations of a Christmas party taking place at the Prime Minister's residence at 10 Downing Street last year when strict Covid directives were in place prohibiting the public from staging or attending parties.

The Prime Minister also managed to get legislation on mandatory Covid passes passed but only after 100 of his own Conservative Party MPs had voted against him in the House of Commons.

Mr Eastwood said: “Whether the Prime Minister wants to admit it or not, his actions over the last number of months have eroded public trust at the worst possible moment in a public health emergency.

“Excusing rule breaking by his own MPs in this house and ignoring rule breaking by his advisors in his own house has shredded public confidence in him and in this government.

“Given that he can’t even lead Tory MPs to back the government’s public health guidance, how can he continue to pretend that he’s leading anyone and when will he realise that the best thing he can do in the public interest is resign?”

In response, the Prime Minister said he would not be quitting as he was focused on steering the United Kingdom through the pandemic.

He replied: “No. I am going to get on protecting the public of this country and making sure we get through this pandemic together as one United Kingdom and making sure we protect trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the way that I know he [Mr Eastwood] would want it protected.”