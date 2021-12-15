Police investigating New IRA release woman after questioning

The PSNI are appealing for anyone who knows anything about the aggravated burglary that took place in Ballynasilloe Park
A 52-year-old woman arrested in the Creggan area of Derry/Londonderry on Tuesday 14 December has been released following questioning.
She was arrested by Police Service of Northern Ireland Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives as part of an ongoing investigation into the New IRA.
The investigation continues.
Conor Lynch of Focus Gym is set to take on an ice bath challenge this weekend to raise awareness of mental health and funds for the local men's shed.
Mayor Warke with Project manager, Ms Jeanette Warke and Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen, opening the newly refurbed Cathedral Youth Club
Commuters with a valid rail ticket can park at Derry's North West Travel Hub for free. Those who don't, will have to pay an hourly fee.
The Bentley Bar in Derry is one of many hospitality venues in the city that will have to adhere to the new Covid Passport regulations.
