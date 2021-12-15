Parking free at train station - but only if you have a rail ticket

Fears that rail passengers travelling from Derry would have to pay for parking at the North-West Transport Hub have been quashed by Translink.

There had been growing concern that those travelling by rail to stations between Derry and Belfast would have to shell out extra money in parking fees on top of their train ticket if they wanted to exercise the 'park and ride' option.

However, while charges will be coming in for parking at the North-West Transport Hub on the city's Waterside, these will not apply for anyone with a valid rail ticket.

For those who simply want to use the car-park and have no intention of using the Derry to Belfast rail service, charges of £2 per hour and a maximum of £18 per day will be enforced.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Translink plans to introduce a barrier system for the Park and Ride facility at the North-West Transport Hub in Derry.

“This is in order to help manage site capacity, prioritising its use for users of sustainable public transport.

“Rail passengers will still have free access to the car park by simply validating their ticket before leaving the station.

“People who use the Park and Ride site but are not intending to travel by train will be required to pay for their car parking before leaving the site, at a cost of £2 per hour up to a maximum of £18 per day.

“Parking charges are also applied at Belfast Lanyon Place Station for anyone using the car park and not travelling by train.

“Signage will be erected at the North-West Transport Hub stating that the Park and Ride facility will be free for rail users only to deter others from using it. It is planned that this will take effect from January 2022.”