Altnagelvin opens first hospital sensory room in the North

The first Sensory Room in a North hospital that supports patients with adult learning disabilities has opened at Altnagelvin.

Acute Liaison Nurse for Adult Learning Disability, Clionagh McElhinney, has been the driving force behind the setting up of this facility.

Adult patients who enter the emergency department at Altnagelvin and who have disabilities such as autism, can wait in the new sensory room to be seen by a doctor.

The room will take them away from the main waiting area which, if it gets noisy, can distress and over-stimulate the sensibilities of those with learning disabilities.

Nurse McElhinney managed to obtain funding from the Leaning Disability Programme of Care and said the room would help ease the anxiety of patients who required it.

Clionagh McElhinney said: “I am the first Acute Liaison Nurse in Northern Ireland and have been in post at Altnagelvin Hospital from 2019.

“Since then I have realised that patients with a learning disability find it very difficult to cope with an over stimulating, busy environment such as Emergency Departments.

“Best practice guidelines would indicate that we need to make reasonable adjustments for our patients with a learning disability whilst they are in a general hospital setting.

“I obtained funding from the Learning Disability Programme of Care and I am delighted to say that with the support of my colleagues here in Altnagelvin Hospital’s Emergency Department we have now secured a room which was formerly used to triage patients and transformed it into a sensory room.

“This is the most soothing, calming environment for patients with a learning disability with comfy chairs, colour changing led lights and a digital sound system, patients can have their clinical procedures undertaken away from busy, over stimulating cubicles or waiting area.

“My Christmas has come all at once as we opened our sensory room on December 1, and had our first patient, who really enjoyed the experience.

“He and his carer were in an out of the Emergency Department in 30 minutes all thanks to the wonderful staff.”

Sister Trudy Wallace, Emergency Department Manager at Altnagelvin Hospital added: “We are very excited to have this new sensory room installed in our Emergency Department.

“This room will help to support the needs of patients with a learning disability requiring treatment.

“Thank you to Clionagh for being the driving force behind this wonderful initiative which is an excellent example of joined up working between Learning Disability Services and Acute Services.

“We are extremely proud that we are the first Emergency Department in Northern Ireland to be able to offer this facility for learning disability patients.

“This will help to support our staff as we continue to deliver safe and effective care to all our patient during these challenging times.”