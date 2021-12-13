Eastwood calls for final push to reach agreement on Protocol

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has called for a final push to reach an agreement on the Protocol before Christmas.

The SDLP leader was speaking ahead of a meeting with European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič later today.

Mr Eastwood welcomed a recent shift in tone from the British side of the negotiations and said he believed the time was right to strike a deal.

He also condemned the repeated threat to Stormont’s institutions from DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

Mr Eastwood said the public were growing weary of the focus on the Protocol instead of other important issues and urged common sense to prevail.

He said: “There has been a marked shift in recent soundings from the British side of the negotiations on the Protocol.

“The previous disregard for the North and constant threats to trigger Article 16 has been replaced with a more realistic approach to what’s actually achievable in the negotiations.

“It’s no surprise the DUP have repeated their threat to the institutions at Stormont at this moment.

“We are still in the midst of a pandemic and doing everything we can to protect the public, to collapse the Assembly at this critical juncture in serve your own selfish party interests and popularity would be unforgiveable.

“Jeffrey Donaldson would be better served supporting the proposals put forward by the EU to address his concerns, rather than putting the very future of devolution at risk.

“People in the North aren’t worried about the oversight of the European Court of Justice.

“They care about being able to secure a health appointment, huge housing waiting lists, being unable to afford a deposit, a crumbling education system and our failure to tackle the climate crisis.

“It’s long past time the British government acknowledged this.

“Throughout the negotiations the EU have conducted themselves with dignity and a spirit of generosity and its time there was reciprocation from the British side.

“We didn’t want Brexit, but the Protocol stands to protect the North from the worst affects that we have seen take hold in Britain and even offers unique economic benefits that businesses are already starting to see bear fruit.

“The Protocol isn’t going anywhere and I’m glad to see that penny has finally dropped for the British government.

“We have been sensitive to people’s concerns around identity issues and the small problems that exist with the Protocol.

“However, the EU has offered practical solutions and it’s time they were grasped so we can put it behind us and begin to focus on the issues that are having a day to day impact on people’s lives.”