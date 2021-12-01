Search

01 Dec 2021

Communities minister told to "stop dragging her feet" over Brandywell Stadium

Cllr Emmet Doyle "dismayed" and "frustrated" over lack of progress on Phase Two of redevelopment plans

Derry council calls for Phase 2 Brandywell stadium development

The new Brandywell stand after it was completed in 2018. However, Phase Two of the stadium's redevelopment has yet to proceed.

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Aontú councillor, Emmet Doyle, has demanded Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to stop dragging her feet in progressing Phase Two of the redevelopment of Derry City FC's Brandywell Stadium.

In 2018 a new 955 seater stand incorporating changing rooms and media facilities was completed at a cost of £7million.

That brought the existing capacity of the ground to around 3700.

However, that was supposed to be part of wider development at the stadium with a second phase increasing capacity to 5000.

Cllr Doyle, who represents the Ballyarnett ward, expressed concern that Phase Two has yet to proceed and following a meeting with the Department of Communities, he said his was “dismayed” and “frustrated” at the lack of progress.

He said: “A number of months ago I called for a meeting between Council and the Department to understand the level of progress made in progressing the Sub-Regional stadia programme which is currently holding up Phase Two of the Brandywell.

“I am dismayed following the meeting that no time-frame has yet been set for the opening of the funding programme, and indeed the Department has not even set criteria.

“Engagement has taken place with clubs and officials which is positive but this programme first opened a decade ago, and yet we are still waiting for movement despite it being part of New Decade New Approach.

“I am massively frustrated that we are still at this early stage and the Minister needs to step in before the Assembly election next year to deliver on what was a programme that has raised the expectations of fans throughout the Council area.”

In response a Department for Communities spokesperson said: “The Minster is actively considering the outcomes of the refresh and re-engagement exercise undertaken in relation to the Sub Regional Stadia Programme.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media