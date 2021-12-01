Communities minister told to "stop dragging her feet" over Brandywell Stadium

The new Brandywell stand after it was completed in 2018. However, Phase Two of the stadium's redevelopment has yet to proceed.
Aontú councillor, Emmet Doyle, has demanded Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to stop dragging her feet in progressing Phase Two of the redevelopment of Derry City FC's Brandywell Stadium.
In 2018 a new 955 seater stand incorporating changing rooms and media facilities was completed at a cost of £7million.
That brought the existing capacity of the ground to around 3700.
However, that was supposed to be part of wider development at the stadium with a second phase increasing capacity to 5000.
Cllr Doyle, who represents the Ballyarnett ward, expressed concern that Phase Two has yet to proceed and following a meeting with the Department of Communities, he said his was “dismayed” and “frustrated” at the lack of progress.
He said: “A number of months ago I called for a meeting between Council and the Department to understand the level of progress made in progressing the Sub-Regional stadia programme which is currently holding up Phase Two of the Brandywell.
“I am dismayed following the meeting that no time-frame has yet been set for the opening of the funding programme, and indeed the Department has not even set criteria.
“Engagement has taken place with clubs and officials which is positive but this programme first opened a decade ago, and yet we are still waiting for movement despite it being part of New Decade New Approach.
“I am massively frustrated that we are still at this early stage and the Minister needs to step in before the Assembly election next year to deliver on what was a programme that has raised the expectations of fans throughout the Council area.”
In response a Department for Communities spokesperson said: “The Minster is actively considering the outcomes of the refresh and re-engagement exercise undertaken in relation to the Sub Regional Stadia Programme.”
