25 Nov 2021

New Pilates workshop will have Derry stretching out for Christmas sparkle

Louise Carey and Laurie Keegan Schneider raise a toast on Derry's Peace Bridge ahead of their Pilates workshop that will take place at the City Hotel on Saturday, December 11.

Matthew Leslie

One of Derry’s newest businesses, Embodied Pilates Studio, is inviting people to stretch out to enjoy some Christmas sparkle on Saturday, December 11, when it hosts its first Prosecco and Pilates event at the City Hotel.

Embodied Pilates Studio is holding two 90-minute movement workshops on the day, suitable for all ages – 18 years and over – and abilities.

Following each workshop, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a Prosecco reception. They will also receive a packed goody bag to take home, which includes a water bottle and myofascial release balls.

Twenty spaces are available in each of the workshops which begin at 11.30am and 1.15pm on the day. Tickets, costing £25, can be booked online at www.embodiedpilatesstudio.com and participants are asked to bring their own mat to the event.

The studio itself will have its official opening in Derry in February, 2022, and will be operated by Waterside native Louise Carey, and Laurie Keegan Schneider from Dublin.

Embodied Pilates Studio will be the first in the city to offer the full suite of Pilates equipment as designed by Pilates founder, Joseph Pilates.

Speaking ahead of the event, Louise Carey, said: “This event is a fantastic opportunity for people to take some time out for themselves this December.

“We are encouraging people to join us on their mat, and as a result, feel better and find joy in their movement ahead of one of the busiest times of the year.

“As instructors with over 30 years’ experience, every day we see the transformative effect Pilates has on people’s lives.

“If you are curious about Pilates, or you already enjoy its benefits, please join us on the day for a warm welcome, and take the opportunity to bring joy, movement, bubbles and a fantastic packed goody bag to your life this festive season.”

Tickets for the workshops on Saturday, December 11, are available at: www.embodiedpilatesstudio.com

Priced at £25, they include access to the movement workshop, prosecco reception and a packed Embodied Pilates Studio goody bag to take home. Workshops take place from 11.30am to 1.00pm and 1.15pm to 2.45pm.

