Search

25 Nov 2021

Durkan blasts Communities Minister for resting on her laurels

Foyle MLA criticises Deirdre Hargey's lauding of the Discretionary Support Scheme as "a cure-all" for people living in poverty

Durkan blasts Communities Minister for resting on her laurels

Mark H Durkan: "Minister Hargey’s lackadaisical approach to protecting the vulnerable and in this case, outright dereliction of duty will leave people without adequate support."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan, has criticised the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey for her inaction to address post-pandemic challenges and the rising cost of living for low-income families.

In response to Mr Durkan’s Assembly Question calling for the introduction of a provision similar to the Household Support Scheme launched in England, Minister Hargey stated that the Discretionary Support scheme already provides similar support.

However, Mr Durkan – who is also the SDLP's Justice Spokesperson – accused Ms Hargey of resting “on her laurels” and that her “lackadaisical approach” would leave those in desperate need of support in a vulnerable position.

He said: “There is no denying that the winter period will present a huge challenge for already struggling households.

“The cruel cuts to Universal Credit, spiralling energy costs and the economic fallout of the pandemic have created a perfect storm.

“Yet despite persistent calls for an emergency support package or a Household Support Fund similar to that announced in England in September for vulnerable families, the Minister rests on her laurels.

“Minister Hargey cannot laud the North’s ‘unique’ Discretionary Support Scheme as a cure-all amidst the unfolding cost of living crisis.

“A scheme, which she seems to have forgotten failed serve its intended purpose of protecting people here, evidenced in the return of £2 million of unspent funds.

“Again, Minister Hargey’s lackadaisical approach to protecting the vulnerable and in this case, outright dereliction of duty will leave people without adequate support at a time when they need it most.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media