Search

23/11/2021

Eastwood: Firm action needed now to protect lives and livelihoods

Colum Eastwood

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood: "There is no space for political leaders to duck the difficult decisions that must be taken now."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has said that firm action is needed now to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed and businesses from closing in the weeks ahead.

Following agreement at the Executive, the SDLP leader said that clear communication from political leaders is critical to maintain compliance with public health guidance and avoid a deterioration in the Covid-19 situation.

Mr Eastwood said that there was “no space for political leaders to duck the difficult decision” and insisted action needed to be put in place now before the current situation with the pandemic gets worse.

He said: “The message we have been hearing from health service leaders has been clear for months.

“Without urgent intervention, our hospitals will become overwhelmed and people will die needlessly. The challenge we’re facing could not be more stark.

“The SDLP has been deeply frustrated at the slowness to respond to an entirely predictable winter surge situation.

“We proposed additional measures months ago that could have eased pressure on critical services but were voted down.

“We are now in a difficult place and the Executive modelling suggests that we could be in an even worse situation in a few weeks.

“There is no space for political leaders to duck the difficult decisions that must be taken now.

“Firm action in this moment is the only way we can protect lives and livelihoods in the weeks ahead.

“That means clear communication from political leaders, refusing to give in to the naysayers and those who reject medical evidence, and clear explanations of what will happen next.

“We also need to see a stepping up of the booster programme. The effectiveness of the vaccination programme is indisputable.

We need to renew the immunity of those who have been vaccinated and roll this out to as many people as possible as quickly as possible.

“We have to be laser focused on the objectives of saving our health service and protecting our economy.

“The hard truth is that no one has articulated an alternative to the measures we have proposed because the only other path is to reintroduce tough restrictions that would devastate people and businesses.

“We have done everything in our power to avoid that because I don’t think our economy or our communities could cope with a return to lockdown.

“This is a moment for action. No one can be found wanting.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media