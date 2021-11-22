Search

22/11/2021

Indie-star Reevah 'begins again' to release new EP ahead of Nerve Centre show

Indie-star Reevah begins again to produce new EP ahead of Nerve Centre show

Reevah will be playing at The Nerve Centre in Derry on Saturday. The former Oakgrove Integrated College pupil has a new EP out titled "Begin, Again"

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Derry indie-pop star, Reevah, will be back in her home city this weekend with her band playing their first show in two years.

The 29-year-old former Oakgrove Integrated College pupil, released, “Begin, Again” earlier this month – a five-track EP that has the song “Wildflower” as its lead-off single.

Reevah will be taking the stage at the Nerve Centre on Magazine Street on Saturday night and will be supported by Emily McCormick and Emma Doherty.

The pandemic and the lockdown that followed put the blocks on all music artists' plans to go on the road.

However, Reevah used the opportunity to revist her old material and give those songs a new lease of life that led to the recording and release of her EP.

She said: “The new EP is significant in the title. It's kind of about how artists and musicians are always evolving and adapting to circumstantial things.

“With the EP, we rediscovered older tracks and gave them a new lease of life. Two of them are a little more electronic than what they would have been before.

“It was really nice to reassess songs from when I was just starting out and didn't know which direction things needed to go in. It was a nice opportunity to do that.

“This was the first time the band and I had been together for well over a year in terms of writing and recording.

“We're actually in the process of recording an album. The EP was good in that we know we produced and recorded that thing ourselves. From the get-go we wanted to do that as well as mix it ourselves before going on to do an album.

“So it was nice not to just do that but to also see what we were capable of ourselves. It was between myself and our drummer, Brian Doherty, who kind of created and mixed the EP.”

Reevah has been immersed in music from an early age onwards. She hold an Undergraduate Degree from Ulster University and is back there studying for a Masters in Creative Musicianship.

She added: “I've been playing and singing since I was quite young – from the age of five. I started taking instrument and singing lessons and it's always been something that I've been doing.

“Both my parents are of that type of background as well. My dad's a musician and my mum's an artist so I suppose it was inevitable that I would go into some kind of creative background.

“I went on to do a degree in music at (Ulster) University and then it was kind of after that that I started really honing in on what is now 'Reevah' – which has now been in the process for the best part of five years.

“In the last two years, it has been taken a little more seriously with the addition of more (band) members. The sound has maybe changed and grown slightly.”

Reevah will be playing at The Nerve Centre, Magazine Street, Derry with a 10pm start.

The venue requests that to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, booking online is highly advised in order to minimise crowds of people congregating in small areas.

Tickets are free but there is a 50p booking fee applied. You can book your tickets by logging on at: https://nervecentre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873622176

 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media