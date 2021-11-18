Search

18/11/2021

Chadian national charged with assaulting police must undergo age assessment

Chadian national who assaulted police must undergo NI age assessment

Staff Reporter

editor@derrypost.com

A youth charged with assaulting police, causing criminal damage and possessing a knife must undergo an age assessment in Northern Ireland, a court has ruled.

The defendant, who provided a date of birth which presented him as a 17-year-old child, was arrested on November 2 at Castledawson Roundabout after damaging an intercom in Magherafelt.

After being remanded in custody following his appearance at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on November 3, the youth's case was discussed at length this morning in the same court room.

Prosecution noted the defendant had travelled extensively since leaving his native Chad, passing through Libya and travelling through Europe to the UK, where he had spent time in Glasgow.

However, the court heard how the boy had left Glasgow before an age assessment could be carried out and travelled south to Manchester, from where he had subsequently absconded to Leeds.

After being returned to Manchester, an age assessment had been carried out that determined the defendant was in their opinion over the age of 18.

He had since travelled to Northern Ireland, and had ended up in temporary accommodation in Magherafelt, where an age assessment had been scheduled.

However, the day before it was due to take place, the prosecution alleged he had damaged an intercom at the premises, before heading off on foot towards Castledawson.

Police stopped the youth at Castledawson roundabout, where, after being placed in the police vehicle, he attempted to escape, struggling with police on the grass verge and striking one of them in the eye.

Subsequent searches located a knife in his possession, which he later said at interview was to be used to force entry onto a lorry to leave the jurisdiction.

The defendant had also told police he intended to resume the process as soon as he was able, and that it was his intention to leave the country and return to France as he had not been 'treated well' in NI.

As he had presented to social services as a child, defence argued he should have been sent to a juvenile detention centre, but had been remanded to Hydebank until an assessment could be carried out.

Social services told the court that by their working arrangements, a separate age assessment had to be carried out in Northern Ireland, as the Manchester report was undertaken in a different jurisdiction.

Prosecution argued that the Manchester age assessment had been Merton compliant, and that the court had it in its power to have the defendant detained in an adult prison.

They also refuted a claim that the defendant had not come to police attention before the date of the alleged offences, saying he had absconded to Belfast in August and had to be returned to Magherafelt.

The court then heard from the defendant's Independent Guardian, who disputed a number of claims made in the Manchester report.

They said the defendant's reported non-compliance and apparent maturity could also be symptoms of the traumatic journey he had undergone, described by his defence counsel as 'harrowing'.

The Guardian also told the court his apparent knowledge of public transport had been honed over the course of this journey, and done so through necessity.

A knowledge of his rights included in the report as evidence of his maturity could be explained by the fact he spent months with social services in Glasgow, where he would have been informed of his rights.

Defence for the youth said age assessments were an inexact science, and that it would be unfair to suggest further assessments would be of little use.

They argued the defendant should be granted bail in order to have the assessment carried out in a therapeutic session, rather than that provided in prison.

Judge Mullan passed the case for a period of time, before returning to court to deliver her verdict, ruling that the age assessment should go ahead.

She said she had reservations that the defendant would not co-operate with a new age assessment, but that its completion would draw a line under the debate about whether he was an adult or a child.

However, she opted not to grant bail, given the risk of further offending and the potential danger to the public.

Social services had proposed Walsh's Hotel in Maghera as the defendant's bail address, but Judge Mullan also had concerns the defendant may abscond, given he had stated this was his intention.

“This man has travelled through the world. Getting out of Walsh's Hotel and leaving would not be much of a challenge,” she told the court.

After consulting with social services, the defendant was remanded to Hydebank, to appear via video link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on December 15, after an age assessment could be completed.

