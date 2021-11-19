Derry Death Notices - Friday, 19th November, 2021

DONNELL, Charolette (nee Brennan) - 16th November 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of Benview Estate, Cosquin. Beloved wife of Alan and a loving mother of Danielle, Craig and Reece. A loving grandmother to Willow. A private cremation will take place at a later date. House strictly private. Donations welcome to ICU Altnagelvin Hospital (cheques made payable to Western Health & Social Care Trust), Cash Office, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road BT47 6SB.
MONGAN, Ciaran - 2nd November 2021 (suddenly) at his home, Flat 9, 39 Great James Street, beloved son of Kate, dear brother of Peter, Biddy, Annie, Nicole, Rosie and Steven, loving uncle to Riley, grandson to Julia and Anthony. He will be sadly missed by his aunts and uncles from both sides of the family and is dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his father Paddy Mongan. Requiem Mass will be celebrated tomorrow (Saturday 20th November) at 12:30pm in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.
Millennium Forum will be one of many iconic buildings and landmarks to be lit in purple on Friday December 3
