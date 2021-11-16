Cllr Duffy calls on Department of Health to speed up home care plan

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has called on the Department of Health to urgently bring forward a plan to support over 1600 people who remain without adequate care at home.

Last week, the Department of Health advised all five of Northern Ireland's health trusts – including The Western Trust – to wave care home fees for people who must stay in them, while waiting for a suitable home care package to be developed.

Recruitment drives to get more people to join the home care sector are still ongoing as demand currently outstrips supply.

However, Cllr Duffy – who represents the Ballyarnett ward – has urged the Department to speed up the process as families in Derry are facing greater anxiety over care for loved ones as well as the health service currently working under pressure to deliver home care.

She said: “Around 1600 families across the north are waiting for home care to be put in place, these services include help to prepare meals, assistance with medication and vital intimate personal care.

“This places more worry and anxiety on families and increases pressure on the health service.

“The lack of available carers is yet another example of the lack of workforce planning that is being felt all across the health and social care system.

'”It is up to the Health Minister to fix this problem, he needs to get to grips with the crisis in Health and Social Care.

“I am calling on the Department of Health to bring forward plans to transform social care, including plans for a living wage for staff and getting the necessary support out to those families who need it most as soon as possible.”