10/11/2021

Cllr Tierney blasts Covid-19 deniers after protest outside school

SDLP Councillor, Brian Tierney said: "Our schools are places of learning and we cannot allow students to be subjected to behaviour of this kind from anybody."

Matthew Leslie

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney has expressed his concern after a group of Covid-19 deniers gathered at a secondary school in Derry on Wednesday.

A small number of anti-vaxxers gathered outside St Columb’s College to stage a demonstration.

Mr Tierney said a school is no place for a protest and called on the protestors to desist at once.

He said: “I was shocked and alarmed to receive reports of a group of Covid-19 deniers gathering outside St Columb’s College in Derry today.

“While people are entitled to hold whatever opinion they wish, to gather outside a school and to try and push this on our young people is highly irresponsible and unacceptable.

“I will be liaising with the college to establish if they require any support following this incident and will also be contacting the PSNI to make them aware of it.

“Our schools are places of learning and we cannot allow students to be subjected to behaviour of this kind from anybody. I’d like to commend the staff at St Columb’s for ensuring that students got home safely and experienced as little disruption as possible.

“I would ask anybody involved in this protest today to take a long hard look at themselves and seriously think about what they are doing. We are still in the middle of a public health emergency and their actions are only prolonging our society from the return to normal we all crave.”

