Arrest made in drugs bust following Police raid on Derry properties

A drugs seizure in Derry with suspected links to Republican paramilitaries was made by the police leading to the arrest of a 22-year-old man.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA, searched two properties in the Derry this morning.

During the searches a small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs and a sum of money were seized.

A man aged 22-years-old, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B drugs and conspiracy to transfer criminal property

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “The possession and supply of drugs within communities should not, and indeed will not, be tolerated.

“Today’s arrest, and drugs’ seizure, reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.

“We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.

“Anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

“To anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.

“There is also a range of services available if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse. Information on these services is also available on this website.

"These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for their alcohol and/or drug problem.”