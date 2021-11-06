Derry jobseekers encourage to send in their CVs as HGS announce new jobs across north of Ireland

Derry jobseekers are being invited to send off their CVs to Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) as the business process management firm have announced plans to create more than 560 across the north of Ireland.

Offering a number of diverse roles across customer service, management, and support, employees will be able to take advantage of HGS’s innovative and flexible Work at Home model.

With over 400 positions having been recruited and confirmed already, HGS will embark on a recruitment campaign to promote a range of jobs that are currently still available, encouraging job seekers from across the Derry City and Strabane District Council to apply.

Rosalind Young, Investment Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “We fully support HGS and its endeavours to grow a workforce here in the Northern Ireland.

“We’re pleased that HGS is building its presence in this region, with a view to establishing one of their Engagement Hubs in the future.

“We already know this area is full of talent and potential, and we have been promoting Northern Ireland as a premium remote working destination for a while now.

“HGS is an excellent company that offers a fantastic range of employment opportunities across our Council area.

“All of the posts will primarily be home based and customer service experience is highly desirable in candidates.

“Home-based posts come with a number of positive attributes in that they offer less travelling for staff, a better work life balance, and more flexibility.

“Full training will be provided, and the posts will be particularly suited to those in our Council area attracted to working from home through lifestyle or necessity, and those who live in more remote communities.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman, Graham Warke, welcomes the recruitment drive and explains he is delighted that HGS has identified Northern Ireland region as a potential location for growth.

Mayor Warke recognised the company’s commitment to the region and the important supportive role being played by Council’s Investment and Skills teams to promote the existing employment opportunities alongside their support towards establishing an Engagement Hub in the north of Ireland.

Encouraging the public to view some of the job opportunities that are available, the Mayor said there are immediate vacancies for customer service advisers and other roles on both a part time and full time basis.

Adam Foster, CEO of HGS UK said: “We are delighted that HGS is growing in Northern Ireland and are looking forward to attracting more people from Northern Ireland. The area has a high volume of very talented candidates and offers a strong infrastructure, one which we’re proud to be supporting.”

You can send your CV directly to: Preston.Recruitment@teamhgs.com

To find support on completing a CV or interview skills visit: https://www.derrystrabane.com/Business/Employment,-Skills-Training/Job-Support