04/11/2021

Chadian man arrested at County Derry roundabout refused bail

Doubts were raised in court over the defendant's age.

Chadian man arrested at County Derry roundabout refused bail

A Chadian man who appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court accused of damaging an intercom, assaulting police, resisting police and being in possession of an offensive weapon has been refused bail.

Essa Abdallah, with an address at Tafelta Rise, Magherafelt, appeared via video link from Antrim Custody suite and spoke through an interpreter to confirm he understood the charges.

A bail application was made on his behalf, to which police objected.

The court heard police had been tasked to Tafelta Rise at approximately 3.30pm on November 2 2021 following a report of criminal damage to an intercom.

Staff at the building reported Abdallah had allegedly damaged a number of items with a brick, before packing up his belongings and leaving.

Police located the defendant at Castledawson roundabout some time later and arrested him on suspicion of criminal damage, putting him in the rear of their vehicle.

Abdallah is then alleged to have climbed over the seats and tried to push his way out of the vehicle, before struggling with police on the grass verge, striking one of them on the eye.

Police were forced to deploy spray to get the situation under control, and after searching the defendant, found a kitchen knife in his bag.

During interview, Abdallah admitted to criminal damage and said the knife was in his possession so he could break into lorries in order to travel from country to country.

The defendant also stated this was his intention upon his release from custody, leading police to believe he poses a flight risk.

The court was told there was some discrepancy about the defendant's given age of 17, with a custody sergeant saying he did not believe his date of birth was in fact February 17 2004.

Defence for Abdallah said he was under the care of social services, had been receiving help from Barnardos and had been living alone after moving from his homeland of Chad.

Counsel told the court he had had a harrowing experience in his home country, and noted that he had been living in Northern Ireland since January without attracting police attention.

The court heard how an address suggested by social services – that of Walsh's Hotel, Maghera – was available to the defendant in the event of bail.

Judge Dunlop refused to grant bail, saying he was not satisfied with the accuracy of the defendant's age, identity or legality.

He remanded Abdallah in custody at HMP Maghaberry pending the verification of his age. He said if his age turned out to be accurate, he could be transferred to Woodlands Juvenile Justice Centre.

