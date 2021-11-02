Search

02/11/2021

Meeting a "good first step" for "top-class" mental health service for Derry

Sinn Féin MLAs and Councillors meet with groups and volunteers to gain insight into how their efforts can be best supported

Meeting a "good first step" for "top-class" mental health service for Derry

Sinn Féin MLAs, Padraig Delargy and Ciara Fergsuon, along with Sinn Féin Councillors, Sandra Duffy and Emma McGinley, meet with a number of representatives of mental health groups across Derry

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy has said a meeting of local mental health organisations is a ‘good first step’ in efforts to deliver a top-class mental health service for Derry.

Mr Delargy – along with fellow Sinn Féin MLA, Ciara Ferguson and Sinn Féin Councillors, Sandra Duffy and Emma McGinley – met with a number of mental health charities, organisations and volunteers from across Derry.

The meeting was part of an initiative to gain an insight into the work being done to help people with mental health issues and what how that work can be supported by politicians.

Back in September, the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum received an award of £500,000 via a grant application process run by the Executive in Stormont.

However, the Forum's general manager, Aileen McGuinness, said at the time that mental health services in Derry needed long-term funding and not have to be reliant on an annual grant application being successful.

Mr Delargy insisted that this meeting would help him and his colleagues gain a greater understanding of what is needed to help Derry's organisations get on top of the mental health issues facing the city's residents.

He said: “We’re committed to developing a first-class mental health service for Derry to tackle the crisis in our communities.

“I think this meeting is a good first step to allow us to listen to the organisations and individuals and their experiences.

“It’s important that this work is informed by the charities, organisations, volunteers and professionals who are working daily to support people.

“We all know someone who has been touched by the mental health crisis – we’re focused on finding solutions for them and to deliver better services.

“To achieve a first-class mental health service and tackle the crisis, we need to work together, that’s what we’re committed to doing.”

Meanwhile, Cllr McGinley, welcomed last week's passing of her motion by Derry City & Strabane District Council to promote positive mental health in the workplace.

She said: “I very much welcome that the council will now work with the Public Health Agency and local businesses across the city and district towards the provision of training to ensure dedicated mental health first aiders are available in local workplaces.

“Providing mental health first aid training will be a vital resource to help people spot the triggers and signs of mental health issues and to have the confidence to step in and the knowledge to help.

“There isn’t a family in this city that hasn’t been touched in some way by mental health related issues so we need to make this a priority for the council and wider government, particularly as we emerge from a pandemic that will only have exacerbated the mental health problems that many people face.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media