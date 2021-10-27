Search

27/10/2021

Foyle MLA: Wellbeing drop shows society needs a lift

Anxiety and loneliness has increased says SDLP Covid Spokesperson McLaughlin

Sinead McLaughlin

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin: "We risk our current mental health crisis getting even worse."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

SDLP Executive Office Chairperson Sinéad McLaughlin has said a drop in people’s wellbeing shows the need to rebuild society following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Foyle MLA was speaking after the publishing of the Executive Office’s Wellbeing in Northern Ireland Report 2020/21.

Life satisfaction, happiness, anxiety and loneliness measures showed a significant decline in wellbeing over the past year, while women have reported significantly lower levels of wellbeing than men.

Ms McLaughlin, who is also the SDLP’s spokesperson on Covid-19 recovery, said: “This report highlights how people in the North have been feeling over the past year.

“It’s extremely concerning that people are reporting lower life satisfaction and happiness, while anxiety and loneliness have increased significantly. Women are also reporting significantly lower levels of wellbeing than men.

“These figures are hardly surprising considering what people here have been through over the past year. From the onset of the coronavirus pandemic people’s lives have been changed dramatically.

“For months people were cut off from friends and families with many working from home and having less interaction with others on a day to day basis.

“The pandemic has exacerbated the already high levels of mental health issues in the North.

“As we emerge from the restrictions of the last year and a half we must now deal with the effects they have had on people, or we risk our current mental health crisis getting even worse.

“We need to see the Department of Health follow through with it’s mental health strategy with the Finance Minister ensuring it is properly funded.

“We must also see an overall Covid-19 recovery plan from the Executive Office to address the issues raised, including society’s gender imbalance. We need to see our recovery plan prioritised, it can’t be allowed to fall by the wayside like so many before it.

“The pandemic has afforded us with an opportunity to reshape things and build a better society than we had before its onset.

We cannot allow it to be squandered by the lack of vision and planning from the joint First Ministers that has plagued our approach to the pandemic so far.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media