Derry woman rushed to hospital after medication not delivered in time

Failure to deliver medication on time led to a Derry woman being rushed to hospital.

Mary Kelly, 54, is a long-term sufferer of both arthritis and fibromyalgia and has been registered as disabled.

Every month, she receives her medical prescription of Tramadol and Pregablin via a home delivery service by Boots The Chemist.

Mrs Kelly has been on the prescription for the last 12 years and has to take it in the morning otherwise her medical condition flares up.

The delivery service had been running like clockwork for Mrs Kelly until recently when Boots outsourced the delivery service to another company.

However, last Monday morning, Mrs Kelly's medication failed to show up and her arthritis and fibromyalgia flared up to the point of extreme pain that she had to call for an ambulance.

The medication did arrive 10 minutes before the ambulance showed up, but such was Mrs Kelly's pain, she was unable to get to her front door to retrieve it.

She said: “For a number of years I've been registered as being disabled. I get my medication delivered to me on a monthly basis on a Monday morning.

“Because of the pain-relief medication that I use – Tramadol and Pregablin for my arthritis and fibromyalgia that I've been on for the last 12 years – I have to take it at a certain time of the day.

“Recently, I found out that Boots the Chemist were using an outside company to deliver medication.

“Last Monday, I was waiting on my medication and it didn't turn up. I ended up in hospital in extreme pain because my arthritis and fibromyalgia had flared up so much.

“Not being able to access my medication made my condition worse and I ended up having to phone 999 because these pains in my back went through to my chest. I was getting the shakes because I hadn't got my medication.

“I had been talking to one of the delivery guys beforehand and he had said that the delivery service had had no problems until the last few weeks. However, this new company has shaken things up and I now have to wait between 9am to 6pm waiting on my medication.

“So, because my body is used to having them at a certain time of day. If it doesn't get the medication then, you get what happened last Monday.

“Boots themselves have been amazing but it's this new delivery company that they have been using that's led to this happening.

“I had no medication until two o' clock when it finally did arrive – not long before the ambulance men had arrived to attend to me. They had to administer it to me as even though the downstairs door was open, I couldn't get to the medication because of my pain.

“Every time I took a breath in, I was panicking because it was very hard and sore to breathe.”

Mrs Kelly's troubles didn't end there as upon arrival at Altnagelvin Hospital, a long and fraught wait for a bed and treatment awaited.

She added: “At Altnagelvin, the ambulance crew waited with me for two hours before I was given a bed.

“They said to the crew to put me in a chair and leave me there and they said, we're not going anywhere as she needs a bed. It was about six hours before I saw a doctor there.”

A spokesperson for Boots stated that the delivery service had not been outsourced and that the service was being administered in-house.

The spokesperson added: “We recently enhanced the way we deliver prescriptions free to patients’ homes to provide greater clarity on when they can expect their medicines. Instead of a morning or afternoon delivery option, prescriptions are now fulfilled within a two-hour time slot between 9am and 5pm.

“We offer our sincerest apologies that this patient was not contacted to discuss this change in advance. We have since spoken to them to arrange that future deliveries are made within their preferred two-hour time slot in the morning.”

The Derry News contacted Mrs Kelly again to see if Boots had spoken to her to rearrange future deliveries.

However, Mrs Kelly said that no one from Boots had contacted her.

Regarding Mrs Kelly's experience at Altnagelvin Hospital, a Western Trust spokesperson said: “The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust), like all Trusts across Northern Ireland, is currently undergoing a sustained and well publicised period of pressure resulting in longer than normal waits in most cases for those attending the Emergency Department.

“Due to these unprecedented pressures those attending the Emergency Department are assessed and treated in order of need, with those requiring treatment and admission first given priority in accordance with regional guidance and practice.

“On Monday October 25, 197 people attended the Emergency Department at Altnagelvin with 19 patients having to wait for a bed at one time.

“In regards to the specific issues raised, it is the policy of the Western Trust not to comment on individual cases in the interests of confidentiality.”