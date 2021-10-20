Buncrana Road upgrade can't be done in piecemeal way, warns Sinn Féin Councillor

Sinn Féin Councillor, Sandra Duffy, has said that north-south co-operation is vital to ensure a fit-for-purpose upgrade of the Buncrana Road.

The section of the A2 Buncrana Road from the Pennyburn roundabout to the Skeoge roundabout has long had a high volume of traffic congestion. The stretch of road from Skeoge to the Co. Donegal border also has more than its fair share of vehicles.

Plans to upgrade the road were announced back in 2019 but Cllr Duffy insists that the new road must meet the needs of motorists and not leave any further congestion problems outstanding.

Commenting after a meeting of the North West Regional Development Group, Cllr Duffy said: “The A2 Buncrana road is a key strategic route for our city and district and it needs to be seen in a Derry/Donegal context.

“We simply can’t have four lanes of traffic that suddenly end before Bridge End as this would cause a whole new set of traffic chaos and problems for motorists.

“We need to think about our connectivity and how our government departments engage with each other. This is a regional project and, as such, the two departments on each side of the border need to be working collaboratively on this.

“There are still a number of issues with the proposed A2 Buncrana Road, including concerns from retailers along the route.

“This project is too important to be pursued in a piecemeal way. We have one opportunity to get this right.

“As a cross border council grouping we have asked for engagement with both sets of engineers in order to help create a true partnership to deliver this key infrastructure project in a timely manner to assist us in the North West City region.”