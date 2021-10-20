Search

20/10/2021

Hotel Hero award for County Derry man

Derek Wylie picked up the award last week.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Limavady man has won a top award at the North's largest tourism and hospitality event.

Derek Wylie, who works at Best Western Plus White Horse Hotel, scooped the Hotel and Hospitality Hero award at the recent Hospitality Exchange.

The awards ceremony has been a highlight of the tourism and hospitality industry calendar for the last two decades, and the inclusion of the Hotel and Hospitality Hero Awards, only added to an already exciting programme this year.

Taking place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on October 12 and 13, the two-day conference offered a cocktail of analysis, advice and support for the hotel and hospitality industry following possibly the most challenging period in recent history. 

Organised by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF), the 2021 event had three central themes: Reflect, Recruit and Restore.

The programme considered the previous success of the sector, the challenges of staffing in a new era and how to restore trading to its £1bn pre pandemic levels of spend.

This year’s high-profile and experienced speaker line-up ensured that delegates got practical guidance with insights covering this year’s three themes.

Explaining the importance of recognising industry talent and celebrating Hotel and Hospitality Heroes, Stephen Meldrum, President of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, said: “People are without doubt our greatest asset. In many ways, they are the unique selling point for local hotels, helping visitors to discover a collection of new and unique Northern Ireland experiences. 

"The role that employees play is integral to the success of the business and the sector as a whole.  The Federation recognises this and that is why staff were the star of the show at Hospitality Exchange 2021. 

“As part of this year’s event, we asked employers to nominate a person who has made an exceptional contribution to the sector, or gone above and beyond the call of duty, for a Hotel and Hospitality Hero Award. 

“Over the last eighteen months, the mettle of staff has really been tested.  I am immensely proud of the contribution they have made in helping the sector on its road to recovery.

“Hospitality Exchange 2021 is very much about looking to the future. Our plan is to acknowledge the challenges and impact of COVID-19, while looking at solutions and learn how businesses are addressing them and moving forward.”

