Search

12/10/2021

Strategy needed to compensate for DUP skills failure

McLaughlin says Derry and the north needs plan that meets needs of workers, unemployed and employers

Sinead McLaughlin

Foyle MLA, Sinead McLaughlin, said: "The DUP has no one to shift the blame onto when skills governance is criticised"

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Foyle MLA, Sinéad McLaughlin, has said an innovative strategy is needed to address the DUP’s legacy of failure on skills.

The SDLP Economy Spokesperson said the DUP had failed to adequately equip young people for the future while a succession of their ministers led the Department for the Economy and its predecessor DETI.

She was speaking ahead of the Assembly’s Economy Committee receiving a report from its Skills Strategy Working Group on how to raise skills in the labour market.

The report accepts recommendations from the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), which concluded previously that governance for skills development in the North needed to be more effective.

The Foyle MLA said: “The OECD – one of the most respected international bodies focused on the economy – found that people are being failed because of a lack of effective governance regarding skills development in Northern Ireland.

“Effective governance comes down to political leadership.

“The DUP has led the Department for the Economy and its predecessor DETI for the last 14 years.

“For the last five years they have had full responsibility for further and higher education as well as having led the Department of Education as well for the last five years.

“So the DUP has no one to shift the blame onto when skills governance is criticised.

“The reality is that we need to drastically improve our skills across the North, but also to ensure that employers needs are spread across all regions.

“At present, DUP politicians seem to worry only about the East and North East – while still failing much of Derry and Belfast.

“We urgently need a stronger and more inclusive skills strategy that meets the needs of workers, the unemployed, investors and employers.

“At present, we do not have the range of vocational and higher skills needed to meet demand.

“If we want to attract companies to invest here then we need to be offer them the skills that they require.

“We also have far too many school leavers without the basic skills they need to gain employment.

“All of this is a direct result of dereliction of duty from a succession of DUP ministers who simply weren’t up to the job.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media