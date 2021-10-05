Three more arrested in Lyra McKee murder investigation

Lyra McKee was murdered in Derry on April 18, 2019
Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee on 18 April 2019 in Derry have arrested three men.
The men, aged 36, 39 and 45, were arrested in the Derry area this morning under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast where they will be interviewed.
