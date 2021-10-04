Lyra McKee murder: 63-year-old man arrested

Police have made another arrest in connection with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee
Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee on April 18, 2019 in Derry have arrested a 63 year old man.
The man was arrested in the Derry area this morning under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast where he will be interviewed.
