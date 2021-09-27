Waterside councillor hits out at Loyalist Triangle parade

Sinn Féin's Christopher Jackson has hit out at a Loyalist flute band who allegedly wore UDA emblems during a parade in the Waterside area of Derry.

The Sgt. Lindsay Mooney Flute Band held a parade that took place last Saturday with part of the route going through part of the Triangle area of the Waterside which is predominantly nationalist.

According to Mr Jackson – councillor for the Waterside ward – emblems of the proscribed Loyalist terrorist organisation, the UDA, were visibly on display.

The band in question is named in tribute to Lindsay Mooney – a UDA member who was killed aged 19 in March, 1973 after a premature bomb explosion while parking a car outside a bar near Lifford in Co. Donegal.

Cllr Jackson said the parade should never have been allowed by the Parades Commission and that he would be looking for the PSNI to take action.

He said: “This was a clearly intimidatory parade with men wearing emblems of the proscribed illegal loyalist death squad, the UDA, marching through a predominantly nationalist area.

“This should never have been given the go ahead by the Parades Commission and Sinn Féin will be seeking answers as to how it was permitted and what action will be taken in light of the scenes that transpired here on Saturday.

“As soon on as we became aware that this parade was planned, a Sinn Féin delegation including local MLA Ciara Ferguson met with the PSNI to express our concerns and we were assured that a full policing operation would be in place.

“In light of the display that took place on Saturday we now expect the PSNI to take action against those responsible and we will be continuing to press for robust measures in the time ahead to prevent any repeat of this kind of blatant intimidation.”

PSNI Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson in response replied that a review of footage from the parade was underway.

He said “Police were present on Saturday 25 September at a parade in Derry/Londonderry to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

“A robust evidence-gathering operation was in place and we will now review the footage gathered. Any suspected offences will be fully investigated.”

A spokesperson for the Parades Commission added: “It is a matter for the police to investigate any breach of the Public Processions (NI) Act 1998 and, where appropriate, make referrals to the Public Prosecution Service for its decision on further action.

“As such, the Commission does not comment on any alleged breaches.

“The Commission will, however, take any proven breaches into account in reaching future decisions on a public procession.”