23/09/2021

Waterstones book their new store at Foyleside Centre

The Foyleside Centre will have a new store for Derry shoppers as book-selling giant Waterstones will open its doors on November 5, 2021.

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Derry's bookworms will be pencilling in November 5 in their diaries as bookshop chain Waterstones will be opening their doors with a new store at the Foyleside centre.

Established in 1982 by founder Tim Waterstone, the bookshop brand has expanded over the decades to become a national chain employing over 3000 booksellers across over 280 stores.

The new branch at the Foyleside will offer a wide-selection of books as well as stationary and gifts.

Following the House of Fraser's opening at the Foyleside, the shopping centre has pulled off another retail coup by once again attracting a big name to Derry.

Fergal Rafferty, manager of the Foyleside Centre, said he was delighted to welcome the prestigious retailer to the centre.

He said: “It is significant that whilst retailing in general has faced a tough year, Foyleside can announce another new store opening.

“There have been some store closures, and this has presented opportunities for new retailers. Since March we have seen the arrival of Butlers, bPerfect, Frasers, Sports Direct, Game and now Waterstones.

“We welcome these new tenants to Foyleside as we approach the busiest trading period in the lead up to Christmas and will coincide with the government’s spend local £100 high street voucher scheme.

“The Centre has plans for further new tenant announcements in the Centre in the last quarter of 2021 as Foyleside prepares for a busy Christmas trading period.”

A Waterstones spokesperson added: “We are delighted to confirm that Waterstones will be opening a brand new bookshop this autumn, with an eight-strong bookselling team, in the Foyleside shopping centre.

“Being so popular, the centre is a great location for our new bookshop and we plan to open its doors on Friday, November 5, in time for Christmas shopping.

“We can’t wait to welcome customers into our beautiful new shop and to recommend all the brilliant books waiting to be discovered by the book lovers of the city and beyond.”

