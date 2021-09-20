Search

20/09/2021

Electric vehicle charging points can steer Derry in the right direction, says Sinn Féin's Heaney

Electric vehicle charging points can steer Derry in the right direction, says Sinn Féin's Heaney

Sinn Féin councillor, Conor Heaney, said the Council's decision to explore putting in electric vehicle charging points in car-parks was "an important move"

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin councillor, Conor Heaney, has welcomed confirmation that Derry & Strabane Council is to explore the possibility of installing electric vehicle charging points in all its car parks.

Cllr Heaney, who represents the Foyleside ward, hailed the decision as “an important move” in helping motorists to transition from traditional fossil fuels – such as petrol and diesel – towards electric power.

The Parking Strategy for Derry City and Strabane District identified the need to review the current electric charging infrastructure and quantify the council’s future needs as one of its proposed strategic options.

It is hoped that by changing the electric vehicle charging infrastructure in its off-street car-parks, the council is removing any potential barrier to visit and stay in the city

Cllr Heaney said: “At the council meeting, we agreed to explore further the possibility of getting new and improved electric charging points for electric motor vehicles into all council car-parks throughout our city and district.

“It is an important move as the council plays its part in tackling the climate crisis as we encourage and incentivise as many motorists as possible to move away from fossil-fuelled cars and into electric cars. We want to see this progressing soon.

“I was delighted to support this proposal at the council’s Business and Culture committee. Recent figures have revealed that only 0.5 per cent of electric vehicles in the north are owned by residents of our council area.

“The lack of modern and efficient electric vehicle charging points within our council boundaries is clearly a factor influencing this low figure.

“Council officers have now been tasked with scoping out how charging points can be installed in all council car parks which will massively increase the charging infrastructure, encourage the purchase of more electric vehicles and further decrease the carbon footprint within our city and district.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media