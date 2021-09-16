New NI Hospice Superstore opens in County Derry

A new Northern Ireland Hospice Superstore has been opened in County Derry.

The ribbon on the new store, twice the size of the usual NI Hospice high street stores, was cut this afternoon at the Diamond Centre in Magherafelt.

The store is fully stocked with bargains in quality, preloved goods, including shoes, fashion accessories, and clothing for ladies, children, and gents.

The new contemporary shop boasts a wide range of goods from high street favourites including River Island, Oasis Sketchers, to high-end designers like Michael Kors, Guess and Calvin Klein.

NI Hospice Head of Retail, Neil Fowler, said the town was a popular destination for local shoppers.

"We have had a Hospice Shop in Magherafelt for 21 years now. This Superstore signals a new generation of charity shops, offering customers a new fresh shopping experience that I am sure will become a local favourite," he said.

"In today’s society we are all conscious of doing more for the environment and Northern Ireland Hospice Shops have been at the forefront of conscious shopping, offering quality preloved clothing and goods at low prices.

"We are very grateful for all donations that we receive and when we open on there will be amazing bargains to be had. Every purchase you are helping us to raise the much-needed funds for local families who depend on our specialist palliative care.”

Hospice Shop Manager, Gillian Carson, said she was overwhelmed with the support shown by the local community.

"We are so excited to open the doors to our amazing customers once again in our brand-new Superstore," she said.

"Now with a much bigger floor space, we can display even more of our wonderful range of second-hand items for our customers.

"If you’ve never shopped with us then now is the time to come and have a look, it’s a new store with new bargains but the same friendly faces."