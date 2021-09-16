Search

16/09/2021

New NI Hospice Superstore opens in County Derry

The ribbon was cut on the new store this afternoon.

New NI Hospice Superstore opens in County Derry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A new Northern Ireland Hospice Superstore has been opened in County Derry.

The ribbon on the new store, twice the size of the usual NI Hospice high street stores, was cut this afternoon at the Diamond Centre in Magherafelt.

The store is fully stocked with bargains in quality, preloved goods, including shoes, fashion accessories, and clothing for ladies, children, and gents. 

The new contemporary shop boasts a wide range of goods from high street favourites including River Island, Oasis Sketchers, to high-end designers like Michael Kors, Guess and Calvin Klein.

NI Hospice Head of Retail, Neil Fowler, said the town was a popular destination for local shoppers.

"We have had a Hospice Shop in Magherafelt for 21 years now. This Superstore signals a new generation of charity shops, offering customers a new fresh shopping experience that I am sure will become a local favourite," he said.

"In today’s society we are all conscious of doing more for the environment and Northern Ireland Hospice Shops have been at the forefront of conscious shopping, offering quality preloved clothing and goods at low prices.

"We are very grateful for all donations that we receive and when we open on there will be amazing bargains to be had. Every purchase you are helping us to raise the much-needed funds for local families who depend on our specialist palliative care.”

Hospice Shop Manager, Gillian Carson, said she was overwhelmed with the support shown by the local community.

"We are so excited to open the doors to our amazing customers once again in our brand-new Superstore," she said.

"Now with a much bigger floor space, we can display even more of our wonderful range of second-hand items for our customers.  

"If you’ve never shopped with us then now is the time to come and have a look, it’s a new store with new bargains but the same friendly faces."

County Derry MLA's concern at sudden withdrawal of care packages

Staff shortages had caused a temporary withdrawal of some packages in the area.

Large increase in Covid testing in County Derry as schools return

The number of new cases has fallen slightly across the county.

Throwback Tuesday: Out & About in Dorman's Bar, Magherafelt (2011)

How many familiar faces will you recognise from the archives of the County Derry Post?

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media