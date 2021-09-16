Durkan: New Maydown crossing will help curb road safety fears

Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan, has welcomed a new pedestrian crossing at the Maydown Road in Strathfoyle.

The SDLP politician said the measure was implemented to create “a safer, accessible route for pedestrians and cycle routes that everyone can enjoy will go a long way in creating healthy, happier communities”.

Concerns regarding the Maydown Road have long been expressed with residents apprehensive about their own safety while crossing the road with speeding drivers zooming past.

The new pedestrian crossing was announced by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, alongside the implementation of a new speed limit of 40mph on the road.

Mr Durkan has long expressed concerns of pedestrian safety on the road – in particular, the section that heads towards the bus stop and the industrial estate.

He said: “These roads safety improvements announced for the Maydown Road by Minister Mallon is good news for the area.

“I have raised concerns for several years on this issue and have worked closely with residents in the Strathfoyle area to relay their concerns regarding the dangers posed to pedestrians crossing the Maydown Road towards the bus stop and the industrial estate.

“In attempts to filter onto the road, users are often putting themselves at risk on this particularly busy thoroughfare.

“It will be welcome news for many that the confirmed 40mph speed limit will apply from the Maydown Roundabout for 560 metres along the Maydown Road.

“This crossing, which will help school children safely cross four lanes to a bus pick up, will form part of a planned new cycle route currently being developed at Strathfoyle and will help encourage more walking and cycling in the area.

“As well as improving overall road safety these measures will provide much needed improved connectivity for the area.

“Creating a safer, accessible route for pedestrians and cycle routes that everyone can enjoy will go a long way in creating healthy, happier communities.”