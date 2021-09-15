REMINDER: Walk-in vaccination clinic to be held in Derry today

A mobile walk-in vaccination clinic for first dose Covid vaccines will be held in Derry later this afternoon (Wednesday).
The clinic will be in operation from 4.00pm – 8.00pm at the former House of Value site located within the Long’s Supermarket complex on the Strand Road (opposite Sainsburys).
There is no need for an appointment, and the clinic is only available for people from Northern Ireland over the age of 16 and anyone attending must bring ID.
People are advised not to attend if you: are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever; have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 Days; have been advised to self-isolate; or had any vaccine (including flu) in the last 7 days.
Anyone attending a walk in clinic is also reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons) and adhere to social distancing rules.
