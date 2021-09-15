Search

15/09/2021

REMINDER: Walk-in vaccination clinic to be held in Derry today

Clinic will offer first doses to people aged over 16

REMINDER: Walk-in vaccination clinic to be held in Derry today

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A mobile walk-in vaccination clinic for first dose Covid vaccines will be held in Derry later this afternoon (Wednesday).

The clinic will be in operation from 4.00pm – 8.00pm at the former House of Value site located within the Long’s Supermarket complex on the Strand Road (opposite Sainsburys).

There is no need for an appointment, and the clinic is only available for people from Northern Ireland over the age of 16 and anyone attending must bring ID.

People are advised not to attend if you: are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever; have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 Days; have been advised to self-isolate; or had any vaccine (including flu) in the last 7 days.

Anyone attending a walk in clinic is also reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons) and adhere to social distancing rules.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media