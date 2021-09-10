Death of Annie Burgon, nee Deery

Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, June 5
BURGON, Annie (nee Deery) - passed away on the 10th September 2021, wife of Rob, mother of Patrick, Barry and Sarah, grandmother of Aaron, William, Taylor, Nancy and Eve, sister of Teresa, Willie, Emma, Paddy, Gerard and the late Lizzie, Charlie and Mary. Our Lady of Knock, pray for her. Funeral arrangements later from her home in Stockport.
