Derry man who stabbed his mother multiple times jailed

Detectives from the PNSI's Public Protection Branch have welcomed the jail sentence handed down to a Derry man who his mother multiple times.

Robert Gannon, of Dunvale Close, was today sentenced to a two year custodial sentence for wounding and a three month custodial sentence to run concurrently, for criminal damage.

He will serve a total of six months in prison and 18 months on licence.

The 33-year-old attacked his mother inside her own home, stabbing her multiple times to her neck area with a knife.

The victim, covered in blood, fled her home and reported the incident to a witness who then phoned police.

When police attended, Gannon armed himself with a hammer before handing himself over to police.

Welcoming the sentence, Detective Sergeant Parkes said: “I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime.

“We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that that victims receive the justice they deserve.

“I would ask anyone who is a victim of crime to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or 999 in an emergency. or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”