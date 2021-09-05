Derry Death Notices = Sunday, 5th September, 2021

ANDERSON, David - 4th September 2021 (peacefully) at home, Tamneymartin, Maghera, David, dearly loved husband of Anne and the late June, much loved father of Ivan, Mark and the late Paul and Uel, a dear father-in-law, grandfather and great frandfather and dearest brother of the late Mima and Dorothy. House strictly private.. A Service of Committal will take place in Maghera Presbyterian Churchyard tomorrow (Monday) at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie and NI Hospice, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.. Will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.



KANE, Gerard - 4th September 2021 (peacefully) at Ward 50, Altnagelvin hospital, surrounded by all his loving family, late of 51 Rossnagalliagh. May he rest in peace. Beloved partner of May, devoted father of Sean, Paul, Kerry and Paul, a much loved father-in-law of Richard, loving Ggranda of Annie-May, Scarlette, Lily-Rose and the late Charlie, dearest brother of Betty, Jackie and the late Davy, Michael and Tommy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all of his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Gerard's remains reposing at his late residence, 51 Rossnagalliagh. Funeral leaving from there tomorrow (Monday) at 10:20am for 11:00am Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh. Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Gerard's funeral requiem mass can viewed live via https://www.churchservices.tv/galliagh. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. On his, Sweet Jesus, have Mercy. Our Lady of Medjugorje, intercede for him.



LAGAN, Mary (nee Gallagher), Maghera - 3rd September 2021 (peacefully at hospital), Mary (nee Gallagher). RIP. Beloved wife of Brian, much loved mother of Roisin, Maura (Devlin), Anne (McCrory), Brenda (McGlade) and Francis, loving sister of Margaret (Mulholland), Danny, John , Patsy (Leitch), Hannah (McKernon), Bernie (Millar) and the late Catherine (Mulholland). Her remains reposing at McCuskers Bros Funeral Home Garden Street, Magherafelt, from 4.00pm to 6.00pm today (Sunday). Funeral from her late residence, 25 Fallaghloon Road, tomorrow (Monday) at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Glen. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren and extended family circle. Our Lady of Knock, pray for her. House strictly private. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the church.

WILLIAMS, Leo - 4th September 2021 (peacefully) at Ward 41, Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 67 Circular Road, Creggan. May he rest in peace. Beloved son of the late Don and Catherine Williams, loving brother of Paul, Donna, Vaughan, Peter and Stephen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire wider family circle. Leo's remains will reposing at his brother Peter's residence, 36 Oakfield Road. Funeral leaving from there tomorrow (Monday) at 09:20am for 10:00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Leo's funeral Requiem Mass can be viewed live via http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private for immediate family and close friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. On his soul, Sweet Jesus, have mercy. Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place my trust in You.