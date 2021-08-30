Police searching for missing County Derry man

Police in Mid Ulster have issued an appeal for information or sightings of a County Derry man.
Dion Robb is 21 years old and is described as being approximately 5ft 8in in height and of slim build, with black hair, and wearing black trousers and a dark t-shirt.
He was last seen in the early hours of this morning (August 30) in Magherafelt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.
