25/08/2021

Family of Derry man issue an appeal for help as they try to locate him

Frankie McMenamin's family are trying to locate him.

The family of a Derry man is appealing for information about his whereabouts.

Frankie McMenamin's family have been trying to get in touch with him without success.

In a post on social media, a family member asked people to help them locate Frankie, who is from the Bogside.

“If anyone on here knows our Frankie....Frankie MC menamin and has seen him please contact any of the family!

“We can't get in contact with him. He has not got his phone and is not at home.

“The police are checking CCTV and will be in contact with us soon....he likes to go down south so if everyone can please please share this north and donegal areas it would be greatly appreciated!!! Thank you! Please come home safe!”

The post has been shared widely, including by the Foyle Search and Rescue charity.

