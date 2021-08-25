Derry man returned for trial on a charge of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving

Derry courthouse.
A Derry man has been returned for trial to the local Crown Court on a charge of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.
Matthew Hay, 20, of Tamnaherin Road, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local magistrates court today.
He was charged with causing grievous bodily injury to a man by dangerous driving at the Maxol Filling Station on the Coolafinney Road on October 18 last year.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Hay said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
Hay was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 14.
