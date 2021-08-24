400 businesses in County Derry have closed in five years

More than 400 businesses across County Derry's three parliamentary constituencies have folded in the last five years, according to data obtained by a local MLA.

In response to a question from East Derry MLA Claire Sugden, the Department for the Economy provided figures for all businesses who had filed for insolvency since 2016.

The majority of the businesses were situated in East Derry, where 154 have folded during the period, with the largest number (46) closing in 2016-17.

In Mid Ulster, 137 businesses have filed for insolvency since 2016, with 2017-18 the hardest hit year (46), while Foyle had the lowest figure at 120.

Neighbouring North Antrim had the highest number of folded businesses (218), while East Derry recorded the lowest amount (93) over the five years.

Ms Sugden's constituency had the fourth highest figure in Northern Ireland, while Mid Ulster ranked 8th and Foyle 13th.

The Independent MLA said support should be given to local small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Increased Executive support is vital to ensuring sole traders and our SMEs are given the best chance – not just of survival but to thrive,” she said.

“Rules on bankruptcies and winding up orders introduced during the pandemic have allowed some breathing space for businesses that have struggled recently.

“But maintaining support is essential as we relax other regulations that have negatively impacted so many since March 2020 and the furlough scheme begins to be wound down.

Ms Sugden said the increase in foreign direct investment in NI was 'great news', but that the NI Executive needed to step up to the mark.

“This has to be matched, however, by a commitment from the Executive to support home-grown businesses and encourage entrepreneurialism,” she said.

“We have seen what local companies can do with the right support, even despite the challenges of the pandemic.

“There have even been some companies and sectors that have been able to grow during the pandemic, including those involved in healthcare supplies like PPE, and internet-based firms able to offer remote working, extending the benefits to workers beyond the main centres.

“Often this is only possible if the benefits of government investment are afforded to smaller companies and sole traders.

“Northern Ireland has a great pool of talent and skills, which can in turn create economic benefits for everyone with the right support.”