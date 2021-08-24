Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Rescuers say it was a 'miracle' that a Derry man survived after he was stranded off the coast of Kerry for 12 hours

Swimmer saved after dramatic operation

Rescuers say it was a 'miracle' that a Derry man survived after he was stranded off the coast of Kerry for 12 hours

The rescue happened at Tralee Bay.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry man has been rescued after 12 hours in the water off the coast of County Kerry.

The man, who is believed to be in his early 30s, was rescued from Tralee Bay on Sunday evening.

According to a report in today's Irish Independent, when rescuers reached the man, who the paper says is from Derry, he was surrounded by a pod of dolphins.

Rescuers say it was a 'miracle' that he was found after so long in the water.

RNLI coxswain Finbarr O'Connell has been praised for using his expert knowledge of the area to pinpoint where he believed the man would be located.

His suggestion proved crucial in him being rescued.

After being taken from the water, the man told rescuers he had intended to swim out to Mucklaghmore Rock which is 9km from where he set off at Castlegregory beach.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media