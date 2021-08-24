Rescuers say it was a 'miracle' that a Derry man survived after he was stranded off the coast of Kerry for 12 hours

A Derry man has been rescued after 12 hours in the water off the coast of County Kerry.

The man, who is believed to be in his early 30s, was rescued from Tralee Bay on Sunday evening.

According to a report in today's Irish Independent, when rescuers reached the man, who the paper says is from Derry, he was surrounded by a pod of dolphins.

Rescuers say it was a 'miracle' that he was found after so long in the water.

RNLI coxswain Finbarr O'Connell has been praised for using his expert knowledge of the area to pinpoint where he believed the man would be located.

His suggestion proved crucial in him being rescued.

After being taken from the water, the man told rescuers he had intended to swim out to Mucklaghmore Rock which is 9km from where he set off at Castlegregory beach.